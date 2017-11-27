Here's Where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Live

We don't yet know all of the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding — though, rest assured, we will find out — but we do know where the couple will live, at least for now. The royal duo will follow in Prince William and Kate Middleton's footsteps and move into Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom house with a small yard on the grounds of Kensington Palace, according to The Daily Mail.
"Nott Cott," as some call it, is the smallest property on the historic estate and was where Will and Kate lived until they moved into the 20-room Apartment 1A inside the palace. Then, in 2013, Prince Harry reportedly made it his bachelor pad. The very first thing he did? Install a hammock in the yard.
Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes, the Queen's former secretary, have lived there, too.
Judging by the photos of Markle's Toronto home — and the fact that she ran a lifestyle blog for several years — she will leave her own stylistic mark on Nottingham Cottage. Photos published by Hello! magazine show that she's into a minimalist, all-white-everything colour scheme. She also seems to love soft headboards and throws, flowers, and her huge shoe collection.
The best part? Markle seems to be a bookworm, displaying everything from Grace Coddington's Grace to Noam Chomsky's Who Rules the World? in her living space, as well as colour-coordinated stacks and shelves.
Markle's two rescue dogs, Guy, a beagle; and Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix, are moving to London with her, according to The Telegraph.
