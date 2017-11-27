Today, many of us are talking about just one thing: Prince Harry's engagement to actress Meghan Markle. This huge news isn't just a topic of interest among us regular folk who have long nursed an obsession with the royal family. It's also being talked about by celebrities, including Markle's fellow Suits cast members.
Markle has starred as Rachel Zane in the USA dramedy for seven seasons, so naturally, she's formed significant bonds with several of her co-stars. Upon hearing the exciting news of her royal engagement, many of them have taken to Twitter to share their feelings.
This afternoon, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Rachel Zane's best friend Donna Paulsen on Suits, tweeted well wishes to her real-life friend Markle. Wendell Pierce, the actor who plays Markle's on-screen father in the USA show also tweeted to congratulate the couple.
Advertisement
Sending congratulations and wishes for every blessing across the pond today. ♥️— Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) November 27, 2017
Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017
Though Markle received a blessing from her TV best friend and father, many Suits fans were most eager to see how Patrick J. Adams would react to royal engagement. On the show, Adams plays Mike Ross, who is Rachel Zane's fiancé. Hilariously, the actor stayed in character and cracked a joke about having his on-screen fiancée be engaged to someone else. Adams retweeted Kensington Palace's announcement of the royal engagement, and accompanying the retweet, he wrote, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."
She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017
This jokey tweet was probably actually a little bit sad for anyone who has been even more invested in the Suits romance than in Markle's IRL royal relationship. However, Adams followed it up with genuine kind words to let fans know it's alright to be happy for Markle, even if you're really into the show. He wrote, "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love." Aww!
Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017
While all these Suits stars have offered positive words for their friend and fellow cast member on her engagement, there's no doubt the news is somewhat bittersweet for all of them. Although it hasn't been confirmed, rumours that Markle is leaving the show after season 7 wraps in 2018 have been swirling for a while, and the news of her engagement to Prince Harry seems to all but confirm those rumours. Still, her fellow Suits actors have managed to look past that sad fact and focus on their excitement over their co-star's next chapter.
Read these stories next:
Wait, What's J.Lo Really Saying In "I'm Real"?
My 7 Favorite Things About Britney Spears' Perfect Selfie
Wait, What's J.Lo Really Saying In "I'm Real"?
My 7 Favorite Things About Britney Spears' Perfect Selfie
Advertisement