In case you haven't been near a screen today, Suits actor Meghan Markle and her boyfriend Prince Harry have announced their engagement. Mark your calendars now, we're on for a royal wedding in the spring.
The happy couple sat down for an interview with the BBC's Mishal Husain after a photo call outside of Kensington Palace, where they plan to reside. Markle showed off her three stone diamond engagement ring, which has a centre stone from Botswana and two side stones from Princess Diana's collection.
Markle shared how special it was to have part of Prince Harry's mother in her ring and the significance of the centre stone saying " I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mum it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia [Samuel, a personal friend of Diana's] and just different people who were so important to his mum, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it’s – it’s perfect."
Advertisement
The couple explained that after meeting on a blind date set up by a mutual friend, they travelled together for the first time to Botswana, and it was an important building block in their relationship. "And we – we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent – she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," the prince said.
Harry shared how special his relationship with Markle is, and how he fell for her.
"I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly — it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned. This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life. I fell into her life, and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she’ll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it."
Of course, they were asked about Princess Diana.
"Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan," said Prince Harry when asked how his late mother would get along with his fiancée. "So no it’s – you know it is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s …"
Advertisement
"She’s with us," finished Markle.
See, they're already finishing each others sentences.
The final, and cutest moment? When Markle met the Queen – which must have been slightly intimidating – the absolute best thing happened. The Queen's corgis took to Markle immediately.
"I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at," said Harry. "This one walks in, absolutely nothing …"
"Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet," Markle explains.
Harry continued, "… just wagging tails and I was just like argh."
Apparently, the secret to marrying a prince is winning over the Queen's pups. Got it.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement