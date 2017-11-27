Markle shared how special it was to have part of Prince Harry's mother in her ring and the significance of the centre stone saying " I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mum it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia [Samuel, a personal friend of Diana's] and just different people who were so important to his mum, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it’s – it’s perfect."