Will Meghan Markle Actually Be A Princess?

In case you missed the news over the long weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged! The couple have been sparking rumours about when they'd take the next step in their relationship for a while now, and it looks like they really are getting ready to tie the knot. And given Prince Harry's royal status, the question on everyone's mind is whether Markle will become a princess after the wedding.
As People explains, Markle won't be a princess in the same way as Kate Middleton. Prince William is the royal family member who's in line after Prince Charles, while Harry is fifth in line. (He'll move down to sixth in line after Middleton gives birth to the couple's third child next year.) When Prince Charles eventually takes the throne, the magazine explains, Prince William will become the Prince of Wales, making Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales.
There's more, though. People also explains that royal family "insiders" suspect the Queen will give Prince Harry a royal dukedom when he gets married. Prince William received the same honour at his own wedding in 2011. If that happens, Prince Harry will become the Duke of Sussex, and Markle will be the Duchess of Sussex. If not Sussex, the magazine notes, Prince Harry could also become the Duke of Connaught, the Duke of Clarence and Avondale, or the Duke of Windsor.
For right now, though, we're guessing that the couple is more concerned with wedding planning than with royal titles. According to Clarence House's official announcement, the wedding will be next spring, so we imagine there's much to be done before then.
