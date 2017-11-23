Confirming my assumption that he is the most annoying of all of Nola’s lovers, the very married Jamie wants to address their relationship, but Nola is trying to enjoy their present moment. Meanwhile, Jamie feels very comfortable evading questions about the progress of his own separation from his wife and why Nola has never met any of his friends. A group of them spot Jamie and dinner and he’s weird about it. But somehow, they get back on track, and champagne drunk. Any negative feelings about Nola’s dress go out the window as he tries to convince her to let him back upstairs into her apartment. She is resistant, and Jamie suggests that she shouldn’t have worn the dress if she didn’t want the sexual attention. Not only is this a asshole thing to say, it’s extremely triggering for Nola. She leaves him hanging outside.