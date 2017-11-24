Nick Jonas Has Some Thoughts About His Brother Joe’s Engagement To Sophie Turner

We were all over the moon when Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner. If there's one thing Sansa Stark deserves, it's true love. Their engagement party looked like a star-studded affair, with delicious Italian food and very cute photo booth pictures.
Now, the youngest Jonas brother is gushing about welcoming Turner into the family with his older brother, Joe. "It’s been really great," he told People, about his sister-in-law to-be. "They’re a perfect fit — I’m really happy for them."
Jonas previously told Entertainment Tonight that "I can tell you that [Joe] found his partner and love of his life. That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing." Nick is clearly stoked and happy for his older brother, and having that family support is so crucial in the end.
Nick also said that he'd like a family, just not immediately. Even though his two older brothers have settled down, he says that "I’m certainly in no rush. I think right now the focus is on diving in and being as busy as I can be, but eventually I’m looking at a family." Nick Jonas did, after all, just turn 25, so it makes sense that he's just trying to work on himself at the time. He's got a busy career as a solo artist: his album Last Year Was Complicated was only released last year, so he's still got some shows to play before working on his next album.
As for the rest of the holidays? Nick is looking to hang out with his young nieces Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina."I’m very busy these days, running a million miles a minute, so I think as much downtime as I can get with the family is important to me," said. Nick, if you have some downtime, give us a call too, we're happy to play with the Jonas babies.
