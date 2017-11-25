Miley Cyrus has had a lot to celebrate this week. The singer turned 25 on Thursday and has been showcasing all of the birthday celebrations. However, what Miley doesn't want for her birthday are rumours that she's pregnant.
One of the photos that the singer posted showing her pre-birthday celebrations gave fans heavy speculation that she was pregnant. In the picture, Miley is wearing a grey dress with what some fans decided was a baby bump. Except, it wasn't. And now Miley is ticked off.
In addition to calling the rumours false, Miley had a bit more to say about the people who started those rumours. In a tweet that she sent out the same day, Cyrus reposted her original photo, with a little bit of a zoom in, an arrow pointing to her belly, and some commentary. Along with that, she added the caption: "RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey," inserting a red arrow pointing to her stomach for further emphasis. Can't a woman just enjoy her vegan Thanksgiving meal in peace?
Advertisement
RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
Apparently not, and Miley isn't here for the rudeness. Her call out was just what Thanksgiving needed to add a little spice to the day.
The original picture was posted to publicise the singer's pre-birthday celebrations to her 25th birthday, on Thursday. Cyrus also posted other pictures on her social media accounts to celebrate her birthday, including a throwback photo of the singer as a child and showcasing some of her birthday presents, including rainbow hoop earrings and a custom gold necklace embossed with her nickname for boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement