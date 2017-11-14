Waldman, who’s now an executive of her own company, has advice that women (and people of color) know well. In the face of prejudice, just don’t give an inch: “The way you overcome that is the way you overcome any prejudice, you work harder and smarter than everyone else and then no one can say anything. You erase those prejudices by not giving them a single nail to hang them on. You just do better, and more, and show everyone you're more than capable.”