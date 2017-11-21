Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Teigen shared some exciting news on Instagram Tuesday — she's pregnant again! The baby on the way will be the second child for the couple.
The adorable Instagram post Teigen shared features Luna, as well as Teigen's own stomach. "What's in here?" Teigen asks her daughter, to which Luna responds, "Baby!" It looks like she's more than ready to be a big sister.
Teigen captioned the post "it's John's!" And her husband had the perfect response, too. Legend commented, "Maury will have the final word on this" on the Instagram post.
The model and cookbook author has been vocal about wanting to try for a second child in the past, and she's been dropping hints about Luna getting a sibling for a while now. In an interview for InStyle's November issue, Teigen said that she and Legend wanted to have another child through IVF. During that interview, she also discussed her experience with postpartum depression, which she first opened up about in an essay for Glamour.
Teigen also discussed the possibility of having a second child during an E! interview in July. "I cannot wait to have the biggest family," Teigen said at the time. It looks like that's becoming true for her and Legend, and we couldn't be happier for them.
Earlier on Tuesday, Teigen asked fans to weigh in on a completely different physical change she's considering undergoing. She asked her Twitter followers whether or not she should get a fringe. (If you're curious, 60% of the Twitter users who voted in the poll said "no," so it looks like her forehead is staying bangs-free.) But it looks like the bang dilemma — while totally legit — was a red herring for Teigen's big Thanksgiving week reveal.
