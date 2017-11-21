Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson Movie Is Definitely Happening

If there's one thing we love, it's Quentin Tarantino's revenge flicks. He's taken on slaveowners, Nazis, and the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. His movies are gory, uncomfortable, and always hilarious — if controversial. And, according to Vanity Fair, he's going after a new target: notorious cult leader Charles Manson. Manson died of natural causes yesterday at age 83.
The project is still untitled, but will reportedly centre around the Tate-LaBianca murders in the summer of 1969. Actress Sharon Tate, other visitors at her home, and a local couple who owned a grocery store were murdered by Manson's followers on his orders.
A brief synopsis of the script involves two male lead characters who are looking to break into the Hollywood film industry. The Manson Tate-LaBianca murders are described as a "backdrop to the main story." We're not sure what that means, but if we know Tarantino, it will most certainly involve his male leads exacting a brutal, bloody revenge on the Manson family.
Tarantino is also reportedly interested in Margot Robbie for the role of Sharon Tate, according to Entertainment Weekly. He's also looking at Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Leonardo DiCaprio as lead actors. Pitt and DiCaprio have both starred in Tarantino flicks: Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, respectively.
Shooting will begin in June in Los Angeles, after Tarantino secured £13.5 million in California state tax credits, per the Los Angeles Times. He also was seeking a budget of £75 million from his new home, Sony Pictures, after leaving the Weinstein Company over Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and harassment allegations. The movie is set to be released in 2019.
