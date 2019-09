Beyoncé Wore The Most Epic Hairstyle To Serena Williams' Wedding

When attending a traditional wedding, there is one cardinal rule that every guest must follow: For the love of God, do not wear white . This unspoken custom has been in place since the late 19th century, when England's Queen Victoria established the royal decree that white was only to be worn by the bride, to ensure that she not be upstaged by any of the other commoners in attendance. (As in, anyone who was there for any reason other than to marry their first cousin.)