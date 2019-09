BTS Just Debuted A Completely New Look — & Twitter Is Loving It

Besides their chart-topping music, the band is known for one other thing: their beauty looks. (They even have their own skin-care collection .) Every time they hit the red carpet, post to Twitter, or accept a major award, members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and RM ( formerly "Rap Monster" ) appear as though they've undergone a major transformation overnight. Seriously, they dye their hair more often than Halsey and Katy Perry combined. For example, in May the entire group rocked varying shades of brunette. Now, they could give Frenchy from Grease a run for her money.