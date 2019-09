Finally, A Drake I Can Believe In

Drake has become an undeniable force in music, and the hearts of the millions of fans who find themselves attracted to him. He’s handsome in an attainable and non-threatening way. He allows himself to be extremely open and vulnerable in his music about his feelings towards the women in his life. He really knows how to rock a fall sweater. And his perfect image comes with a hint of danger — his crew was involved in a brawl with Chris Brown’s crew , presumably over Rihanna, and there were rumours that he sent goons to the home of a woman whom he felt scorned him — that makes him interesting. He is arguably hip hop’s James Dean. If you’re into that kind of thing, he is easy to love. I, however, am decidedly not into that kind of thing. So the rise of Drake as a national heartthrob went right over my head.