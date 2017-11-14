I've been practicing yoga for several years, but I go on periodic weeks-long hiatuses due to stress at work, stress at home, or politics-induced stress, and sometimes I just need a little pinot grigio to get back into it confidently. The combination of the tipsiness and the rhythm of the flow helps me get out of my own head — it's pretty much the only time I'm not intensely worrying about something. We all handle stress differently, and while I wouldn't necessarily suggest this is the healthiest way, I'm glad that the wine buzz is sanctioned in this class, rather than something I've added to the menu on my own.