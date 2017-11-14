Sarah Hyland Defends Her Naked Snugglefest With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland shared a photo of herself and new beau Wells Adams spooning and (seemingly) naked Monday. When a fan criticised the photo for being "too private" for Instagram, Hyland, who's never been one to suffer fools, took to the notes app to defend the photo.
"I just have to say I'm so sorry... FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLW [sic] BUG!" Hyland wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "Couldn't let that moment pass without a picture."
In the photo, Adams and Hyland are joined by Adams' dog Carl the Bloodhound, who is himself a social media celebrity of sorts. Hyland wrote in the caption: "Two more reasons to smile again." The photo is one in series of couple-y Instagrams from the new duo, who recently went public with their relationship.
"I do want my privacy," Hyland explained in her statement. "Especially in my relationships. I've made the mistake in the past on [sic] being way too open and talking way too much abut this. This time is different. It's special. And I will share what I seem [sic] appropriate on social media because I still want you all to be updated."
Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for??? pic.twitter.com/teXzpUXvmz— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017
Hyland and Adams have been Instagram official since late October when it became clear that they wore coordinating Halloween costumes. (Adams dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things. Hyland was Dustin.) Ever since, they've been all over social media. They mock each other on Twitter. Hyland wears a necklace with his initial, and has even quoted Taylor Swift in reference to their budding relationship. And, of course, they frequently appear in each other's Instagram stories.
On The Morning Breath podcast last week, Adams revealed that the two actually met on social media.
"The internet — it’s amazing," Adams said. "I’m amazed how smart the internet is. Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I’m like, ‘Wow.'"
From the looks of it, though, the couple will keep their relationship on social media for now. Hyland herself said in her Notes app statement that she's wary of chatting up new relationships to the press.
Explained Adams on The Morning Breath, “There’s nothing really to say [about the relationship]. Like, if you want to know — to be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”
