Nick Jonas Can't Stop Gushing Over Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is engaged — and no one is happier than his younger brother Nick.
Nick Jonas discussed Joe and Sophie Turner's engagement in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the happy couple.
"I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," Nick Jonas told ET. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing."
The DNCE singer and Game of Thrones star got engaged last month, announcing the news on Instagram. Their relationship first became Instagram official last November; this past September, the couple adopted a puppy, Porky Basquiat, together.
Advertisement
"I said yes," Turner captioned an October Instagram photo that showed off her ring. Joe Jonas shared the same photo on his Instagram account, that time with the caption "She said yes."
Nick Jonas also shared photos of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent engagement party on his own Instagram account. He used the hashtag "#JOPHIE," though that's probably not the one they'll use at the actual wedding.
On that post, Nick Jonas wrote, "Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people" — it's clear he thinks the world of his brother. Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, along with Frankie Jonas, were also in attendance to celebrate Joe and Sophie's big news.
During the ET interview, Nick Jonas also said that his family has welcomed Turner into the fold already, so the holidays won't have any awkward future in-laws moments.
"It's all love," Nick Jonas told ET. "She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first Jonas experience."
Advertisement