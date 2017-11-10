Lili Reinhart Defends Finn Wolfhard Against His Aggressive Fan Base

Lili Reinhart is just became the latest celebrity to stand up for Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard after he came forward on social media about being harassed by fans for not stopping to take photos or sign autographs for them.
In a recent interview with Elle to talk about this week's episode of Riverdale, which featured some of the Reinhart's most intense senses yet, the actress was asked about the harassment that the Stranger Things actor had been facing, and of course, she had nothing but supportive words for Wolfhard.
Reinhart told Elle, "I think these fans thought Finn owed them something...Yes, we as actors are so appreciative of our fans, but there comes a point where, if we’ve been working all day, we don’t owe 100 percent of ourselves to anyone, and that shouldn’t be expected."
Advertisement
She also spoke to the fact that Wolfhard is very young to be having to deal with this issue, saying, "Finn is a human; he’s a kid. And to call him rude for not taking every second that he has out of his day to take a photo with someone, it’s ridiculous. My heart goes out to him, because I definitely understand. You know, we’re human beings."
Reinhart is one of Wolfhard's many fellow actors who have recently spoken about this issue. Just a few days ago, Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones posted a series of tweets about the young Stranger Things cast members facing harassment from fans. She wrote, "It doesn’t matter if they are an actor...they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams."
Advertisement