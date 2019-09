Usually in teen-driven dramas, you rarely see adults walking the high school hallways. But in Riverdale, they add more dimension and paternal wisdom to the storylines of Archie, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). Beyond that, what makes it cooler is that almost the entire cast of parents — yes, that includes Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) — were teen idols themselves in the late 80s and early 90s.