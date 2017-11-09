When Riverdale premiered earlier this year, it quickly hit binge status. But for season two, things are a little different. Sure, there are still plenty of shots of a shirtless Archie Andrews (played by K.J. Apa), but also we're seeing an even bigger role for the parents on the show — and we don't hate it.
Usually in teen-driven dramas, you rarely see adults walking the high school hallways. But in Riverdale, they add more dimension and paternal wisdom to the storylines of Archie, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). Beyond that, what makes it cooler is that almost the entire cast of parents — yes, that includes Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) — were teen idols themselves in the late 80s and early 90s.
So, while you're over there stalking the fan accounts of K.J. Apa and Bughead, we suggest you take a trip back in time to discovery exactly what happens when a Hollywood "it" kid grows up — and then lands in a town called Riverdale.