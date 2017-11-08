Tia Mowry's Son Kisses Her Stomach In Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict. The actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's pregnant with her second child.
In the sweet photo, Hardrict and the couple's first child, their six-year-old son Cree, kiss Mowry's growing baby bump. She added four heart emojis, likely symbolising the four hearts in the growing family.
Back in 2016, Mowry told People that she and Hardrict were open to having more kids, but she thought it might be difficult because of her endometriosis.
"[We're] trying, but I don't want to put too much hope into it," Mowry told People last year. "I don't want to be let down."
It looks like things have taken a happy turn since that interview, though. Mowry is absolutely radiant in the new photo — and Hardrict and Cree look thrilled that their family is about to get bigger.
Anyone else hoping just a little that Mowry could be pregnant with twins? Who wouldn't be down for a Sister, Sister reboot.
Mowry's twin sister, Tamera Mowry, told People in May that she's faced criticism of her interracial marriage. She and her husband, Adam Housley, have two children together.
"I think the criticism is even worse now, with the racial tension that we're seeing and the political climate," Tamera Mowry told People. "When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as 'Never expected her to be with him!' But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older."
She and Housley are ignoring the haters, though. And their family couldn't be cuter. It sounds like there will be plenty of playdates in store for the Mowry sisters' kids.
