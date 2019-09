Millie Bobby Brown Narrated Her Long-Lost Sister's Hair Transformation

The second season of Stranger Things was full of unexpected twists and turns, from the discovery of the phone-tapping scheme to the surprisingly touching reunion of Dustin and Dart. (We hate to say it, but we saw Bob’s fate coming from a mile — well, seven-and-a-half episodes — away.) However, some of the most shocking revelations from the series actually came after the credits rolled, when the show’s hairstylist, Sarah Hindsgaul , blew our minds by telling us all about the over 150 wigs used on set. So. Many. Wigs.