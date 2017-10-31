Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Being Deaf In One Ear For The First Time

Millie Bobby Brown has safely secured her status as a wunderkind, and with season 2 of Stranger Things now streaming on Netflix, people can't get enough of the 13-year-old who brings Eleven to life. Brown covers the most recent issue of Variety this week, and her interview is chock-full of details we never knew about the star that make her even more impressive. For instance, not only has she never trainer professionally to be an actress, she's never trained to be a singer, either. Yet she still is apparently amazing at it, despite the fact that she is deaf in one ear.
"I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love," she told the magazine. Brown was born with a partial loss of hearing and, after years of tubes, the ability eventually just faded away in one ear. She can't fully hear what she sounds like when she performs, but that doesn't stop her from trying.
"You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting," she explained. "If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you."
That appears to be her prevailing attitude towards her work, and is why she managed to rocket herself to stardom seemingly overnight.
"It was like a bug," she said of her desire to act. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am."
Watch season 2 of Stranger Things on Netflix now.
