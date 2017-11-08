11 Things Lindsay Lohan Could Be DMing Kendrick Lamar About

Today, Lindsay Lohan tweeted at Kendrick Lamar the same thing I tweet at Joe Keery every day: DM me. As celebrities know, there's not much you can do on social media that eagle-eyed fans won't spot, and this most recent development is particularly interesting considering the history between Lohan and the DAMN. artist. The two go back to at least 2013, when Kendrick Lamar name dropped the actress in his verse on Big Sean's "Control":
"Mollies’ll prolly turn these niggas to fuckin’ Lindsay Lohan/ A bunch of rich ass white girls lookin’ for parties/ Playin with Barbies, wreck the Porsche before you give ’em the car key."
This kicked off some drama — at least, between Kendrick and Lohan's father, Michael.
"Who cares? He’s an idiot," Michael Lohan told Radar Online at the time. "What can you say to a moron? I don’t know who this guy is. I've never heard of him. That says enough about what his opinion is."
However, it looks like Lindsay and Kendrick have moved on from the incident, or maybe they haven't? Below are eleven possible reasons Lindsay Lohan could be DMing with Kendrick Lamar.
1. The feud is back on.
2. The feud never ended.
3. The feud ended and now they are buds.
4. The feud ended and now they are MORE than buds *eyes emoji*
5. Lindsay wants to be a part of Kendrick's next album.
6. Lindsay wants Kendrick on her next album, a follow up to her 2004 debut album, Speak.
7. She wants more details about his latest tweet advertising the Damn pop-up in Tokyo.
#THEDAMNPOPUP - TOKYO, JAPAN pic.twitter.com/x2E1rOJ3vZ— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) November 7, 2017
8. She can't find her phone and needs Kendrick to DM her so it buzzes.
9. Her phone died so she can't respond to his text, so they're taking the convo to the DMs.
10. They're together IRL and trying to figure out if Lindsay's read receipts are on.
11. Kendrick is going to write the soundtrack for the Freaky Friday sequel that needs to happen.
Refinery29 has reached out to Lindsay and Kendrick's teams for comment, and will update if we hear back.
