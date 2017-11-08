10 Actresses Who Made Their Directorial Debuts This Year

While shooting Lady Bird, director Greta Gerwig began each day by staring at a photo of a different renowned woman director that her cinematographer, Sam Levy, had sent her. She told Entertainment Weekly, “It was almost like he kept reminding me of who I want to be really. Those women, all those women!”
Looks like Levy’s little encouragement ploy – and Gerwig’s intrinsic directing abilities – paid off. Lady Bird, a coming-of-age drama that somehow feels more real than any other coming-of-age drama ever made, has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has made every member of the Refinery29 entertainment team cry. After years appearing in indie gems like 20th Century Women and Frances Ha, Gerwig has situated herself as one of the most exciting directors in film with Lady Bird.
Gerwig is one of many actresses who crossed over to the other side of the camera in 2017. Here's the newest batch of Hollywood actresses-turned-auteurs.
Read These Stories Next: