After the most recent season of Game Of Thrones, it's clear there's no theory that's too outrageous when it comes to the final season of the HBO hit. However, this recent bit of casting news just crossed on fan favourite off the list: the twin theory. No, not Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey), but a pair of twins we didn't know were twins at all: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick). According to Vanity Fair, fans have been speculating a connection between the King in the North and Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) companion for the past few years.
"I think it’s just because we both have curly hair man," Kendrick told Radio Times in 2016 about speculation that her character and Jon Snow were secretly twins. "Because if you’ve read the books they’re not really that similar."
There were other warning signs as well, like the fact that season 6 revealed Jon as the only baby born in the Tower of Joy. But in case you were still holding out hope, Vanity Fair just squashed it: Kendrick won't be returning for season 8.
"Not as far as I know," she told the outlet. "I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know. I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover."
We last saw the actress in season 7 as she bid (a notably cold) farewell to Bran Stark following there multiple-season adventure together in the woods.
"It was a sad day to say farewell to young Isaac —not so young now and also very tall, which means he was so difficult to put on the sled, which I actually did, although he’s a lot taller than me," she joked. "So while I was sad to say farewell, I was also slightly relieved for my spine because I no longer have to be dragging him across any wintered land."
So, that's that, but longtime fans will know that as soon as one Game Of Thrones theory dies, an even bigger twist is right around the corner.
