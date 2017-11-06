29 Film Sequels You Never Knew Happened

We live in an era of sprawling cinematic universes. Within a week's span, Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League are coming to theaters. On a regular basis, protagonists from one Marvel movie stroll into other ones, this time as supporting characters. About once a year, characters from the D.C. Universe unite to brood. Then, we have franchises like Ridley Scott's Alien series — after exhausting the options for sequels, Scott has moved on to create in-depth prequels.
Not all sequels become blockbusters, or get a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, as Thor: Ragnarok did. Many sequels are wholly unnecessary, so unmemorable that you forgot they even existed. Others are actually pretty good, but were always overshadowed by their older siblings, the original movies.
So get ready, because we're about to blow your mind with some of these forgotten cinematic works.
