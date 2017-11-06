It looks like Sarah Hyland is dashing the dreams of Bachelor fans with her new romance. As long as she and Wells Adams continue to post super-cute couple photos, though, they might be forgiven. Based on two such photos, the Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum are officially dating.
"He puts up with me," Hyland wrote of a sepia-toned Instagram of herself sticking her tongue out at Adams at a party.
Adams reciprocated with a pic of his own, showing them gazing rather lovingly into each other's eyes in some kind of courtyard. "Back lit AF," he wrote.
In the both photos, Hyland is wearing her hair relaxed and curly, perhaps reflecting feeling relaxed and happy. Or it's just humid.
Everyone speculated about Hyland's and Adams' dating status last week, when they shared photos of themselves dressed as Eleven (Adams) and Dustin (Hyland) from Stranger Things. Still, we couldn't be sure that they weren't just buddies teaming up for a Halloween costume contest or something. Platonic friends do that, right?
This may seem like a fast rebound for Hyland. It was only August when news broke that she had split from her boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood. It's important to remember that the breakup could have happened long before they went public about it, however. Adams, meanwhile, was last seen looking for love and serving drinks this summer on Bachelor in Paradise. His close friendship with castmate Danielle Maltby had many rooting for them as a couple before she took off for Africa.
After his two appearances on the franchise, some wanted the Nashville DJ to be the next Bachelor.
"Does anything about me scream 'American heartthrob'?" he asked E! Online when asked if he would take on that role one day. Sarah Hyland seems to think so.
