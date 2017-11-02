Blake Lively Is Unrecognisable On The Set Of Her New Film

A behind-the-scenes photo is making the rounds online, in which a virtually unrecognisable Blake Lively appears on the set of her new film, The Rhythm Section. In the image, Lively is captured in over-sized sweats, a skull cap, and a quilted bomber. Underneath her cap we see a choppy wig, loaded down with auburn and blonde streaks.
It’s Lively like we’ve never seen her before — rarely has one of her characters veered so much away from her signature glamorous appearance. No long blonde locks? This film is clearly going to be something very different for the actress.
For a little info: The Rhythm Section is based on the 1999 novel by British novelist Mark Burnell. In it, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who is out for revenge after losing her family in a devastating plane crash. As Deadline notes, Stephanie becomes an assassin in an effort to get to the bottom of what happened, having found a new sense of purpose. An espionage thriller with a female lead at its helm? Sign us up.
The film is hoped to mark the beginning of a new Paramount franchise. The director, Reed Morano has a number of projects under her belt including The Handmaid's Tale and I Think We’re Alone Now starring Elle Fanning. Morano also shot the video for Beyonce’s "Sandcastles" on her Lemonade album.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lively recently said that she’d love to play “a charming asshole.” A timely remark in an era where women are still expected to appear as likable, one- dimensional characters on screen. The verdict is out on whether Lively’s current role is charming or an asshole, but one thing we know for sure is that she’s a complex hero, as Blake mentioned on Instagram.
