Earlier this year, Britney Spears confirmed that her long-running Las Vegas show would be coming to an end. But even after the final curtain, Vegas will have a piece of her. Entertainment Weekly reports that Spears celebrated the opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation's Britney Spears Campus over the weekend.
Spears played a huge part in the establishment of the new facility, having donated $1 million (£760,000) to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation through ticket sales from her Piece of Me residency. According to People, the new campus is only a few minutes from Planet Hollywood, where Spears performs just about every night. According to Hello Giggles, since opening night, Spears has donated $1 from every ticket to the NCFF, in addition to special events that raise even more money for the organisation.
Advertisement
"I'm just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus," Spears told People. "We started fundraising in 2014 and we've raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen."
NCCF CEO Jeff Gordon explained that before the opening of the Britney Spears Campus, the organisation didn't have a central location to house all of its various offices and programs. Thanks to Spears' generosity, everything is centrally located now and the NCFF can continue to help patients and run itself more smoothly.
Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak added that Spears' involvement with the foundation has given the general public a chance to see a different side of her. While many know her as a singer, Sisolak notes that she's much more and her actions are proving it.
"What she's doing today is another side of Britney that unfortunately most of us haven't had the opportunity to see before," he said. "What she is doing today, and continues to do, is going to benefit thousands of children that comes through this facility, and for that we are sincerely thankful and very, very appreciative."
Spears' charity work goes back a long way. Back in 2001, she followed a similar strategy, donating $1 from every ticket of the Dream Within a Dream tour to children affected by terrorism.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement