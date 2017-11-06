More bodies dropped in “Monsters” than in “” or in “,” but that certainly doesn’t mean there were higher stakes — unless you were super attached to Sarcastic Savior #4, or any members of the background squad from The Kingdom. When the most exciting thing the season has going for it is Father Gabriel stuck in a trailer with Negan (neither character appeared in “Monsters”), it’s time to seriously worry about your writer’s room. This “All-Out War” has thus far been an all-out snooze-fest; to the point where I’m nearly convinced that Walking Dead will not recover. Things have been pretty lifeless, story-wise, since Negan’s big arrival last year, and so far this potentially series-making war with his people has been nothing but bouts of gunfire mixed in with characters arguing about the same old crap they’ve been arguing about since Atlanta.