Uma Thurman Is Seriously Angry About Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage.
After the New York Times published a bombshell exposé on Harvey Weinstein, the press has been asking most actors about the scandal. Uma Thurman, who worked with Weinstein previously, was asked about the sexual misconduct problem in Hollywood. The video of her response quickly went viral.
“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you," an emotional Thurman, who worked with Weinstein's production company on Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series and Pulp Fiction, told Access Hollywood. "Because I have learned — I am not a child and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”
Thurman's response caught people's attention after journalist Yashar Ali shared the clip. "Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations," he wrote. "Wow."
It's hard not be in awe of Thurman's response, which is so poised and controlled, while also making it clear just how much this problem hits home for her.
"The controlled rage here is incredible," Lydia Polgreen, editor in chief of The Huffington Post, tweeted.
Thurman is not ready to talk about her own experiences, but she stands with any other women who has and there have been many. More than 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment including Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Boardwalk Empire actress Paz De La Huerta, who is the latest women to accuse Weinstein of rape.
Many of those who have worked with Weinstein have also started to tell their stories, including Tarantino, who directed Thurman in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction. He recently admitted he knew about Weinstein for years. With her answer, Thurman also implies that she has a story of her own to tell and she will tell it when she is ready, not before.
"There’s a lot going in this response by #UmaThurman," journalist Mikey Kay tweeted. "A lot of hurt. A lot anger. A lot of sadness. Goodness knows what she has experienced."
Thurman's reply to Access Hollywood's question also gets at how so many people are feeling: angry that in 2017 things like this are still happening not only in Hollywood, but everywhere. In this past year alone, powerful men like Bill O'Reilly, Uber's Travis Kalanick, and political journalist Mark Halperin have been taken down by sexual harassment accusations. This past week, female lawmakers talked about the harassment they've faced from their male colleagues leading Kirsten Gillibrand to propose new legislation that would overhaul the current way Congress handles sexual harassment allegations.
"So many women can relate to this rage because we've been hurt, abused and humiliated by men in power," one person tweeted in response to comedian Jen Kirman's "Me Too" tweet in solidarity with Thurman. "Not just in Hollywood, this is society."
When Thurman does tell her story, she has support from many including Argento who tweeted, "Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
