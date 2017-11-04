Kim Kardashian Defends Aaliyah Costume, Saying She Doesn’t “See Colour In Her Home”

Last week, Kim Kardashian caused a stir online after sharing a video of herself dolled up as the late Aaliyah for Halloween. Some applauded Kardashian’s take on dressing up as a Black icon without blackface or blatant insensitivity.
It seems just as many people took issue with it, though. “I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” Kardashian wrote in a statement on her website. “When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,” she said. “I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”
Advertisement
She also noted that in the ever diverse Kardashian-West household, colour is not a factor. “We don’t see colour in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”
Considering Kardashian is now the matriarch to a growing brood, with Kanye West, a Black father, perhaps now isn’t the best time to not see colour. That excuse didn't work for conservative pundit Tomi Lahren and is frequently the cause of immense frustration for those forced to see themselves and their colour in the mirror every single day.
For Halloweekend, the KUWTK star also shared photos and videos of herself as Cher, Selena, and Madonna, with her big sister, Kourtney dressed up as Michael Jackson.
Little to no fuss was made about Kourtney’s King Of Pop costume.
It isn't the first time Kardashian has drawn internet ire. In the past, she's has come under fire for appropriation, cultural insensitivity, and other such offenses often befitting of those oblivious to their privilege. There was the time Kardashian defended Jeffree Star, a makeup artist with a chequered past and countless other times and incidents where she was accused of appropriation.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement