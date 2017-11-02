Maisie Williams, 20, plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, a role she's held since 2011. The eighth season is currently in production, and fans are so bummed knowing it'll be the show's last. Game of Thrones fans have devoted almost eight years of their lives to the show — and for us book readers, we've been a part of the Westeros world for over 20 years.
While we're all dreading the end of Game of Thrones, Williams can't wait. And it's for a very exciting reason: she wants become an independent filmmaker.
She chatted with the BBC to explain her life post-Thrones, and her career ambitions. "I've just started a production company, so I'm now realizing how hard the industry can be," she said. Williams started her own company, Daisy Chain Productions, earlier this year, and released their first film, Stealing Silver.
Advertisement
It's evident that Williams is as fascinated by the business side of show biz as she is by the acting side. "Coming back here and listening to all the films nominated and getting back into watching independent films just makes me realise how much I miss it. It's the only place I've ever really wanted to be to be honest," Williams says, and we share her love of independent films as well.
She's also excited to be able to pick out the roles that inspire her most. "I'm really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there's going to be time for me to do whatever I want. I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit."
Advertisement