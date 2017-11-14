In 2016, just 7% of the 250 top-grossing films in the US were directed by women, while 35% of films employed no women at all in key roles behind the camera. It's a shocking statistic, and we want to do something about it. So we're incredibly excited to be partnering with Underwire Festival as part of the movement to increase the 7%.
Next Thursday, we're at Underwire Festival to screen select works from Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology, including the much-hyped directorial debut from Kristen Stewart, Come Swim.
The BAFTA-recognised Underwire is the UK’s only film festival celebrating female filmmaking talent across the crafts. It was founded by Gabriella Apicella and Gemma Mitchell seven years ago to address gender imbalance in film and create change in the industry.
It's the perfect fit for our Shatterbox Anthology, an original series of short films created by female writers and directors. The Shatterbox Anthology, which premiered at Cannes and Sundance earlier this year, explores the dynamics of power, sexuality and gender through the lens of 12 female filmmakers, including Courtney Hoffman, Kristen Stewart, Gabourey Sidibe, and Chloe Sevigny.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Refinery29 to present a selection of the Shatterbox shorts on the big screen as part of Underwire Festival. Both of us are committed to celebrating and supporting women in film, so this is a fantastic opportunity to get some of the fantastic talent working today," says Anna Bogutskaya, the festival's Producer & Programme Director.
We'll be at The Curzon Soho at 6.45pm on Thursday 23rd November for an evening that will start with a short introduction to the series followed by a screening. Come join us!
