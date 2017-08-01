"One of the most fun characters to design was Jamie Foxx's character. I was very into [the idea that] that's a real guy who exists in Atlanta. And so it was very important to me to not try and mimic Black fashion and Black culture, but to actually understand it and nail it. I spent a lot of time, there's a store called Pure Atlanta that's like, the number one place for fashion in Atlanta for Black men. And I spent a lot of time literally stopping guys in the mall and making them take me to the store where they buy their jeans. So it was a very immersive and hilarious experience. His costumes were courtesy of a lot of men who made sure that I did it right. That king card sweatshirt came from Pure Atlanta. I just saw it and knew that that character thinks he's the king, and that felt like the perfect way to meet him."