There may be a new couple in town, if the rumors are true. Sarah Hyland, star of Modern Family and Lip Sync Battle, may be dating Wells Adams, reports People. Adams, a radio host, was previously a contestant on the Bachelorette season 16, vying for the heart of JoJo Fletcher. Needless to say, Adams did not sweep Fletcher off her feet.
Luckily, Hyland, 26, seems to have captured the Nashville DJ's heart. The two partied together for Halloween, and she shared photos of their Stranger Things couples costume on Instagram. Hyland dressed up as Dustin Henderson, complete with a trucker hat. Adams' Eleven costume was also spot-on; he sported a nosebleed and a box of Eggo waffles, along with his signature denim jacket covered in pins. The only thing Adams seems to like more than that jacket is Hyland. She captioned of the photos, "Demogorgons. They chill as fuck.“ We disagree. Demogorgons are decidedly not chill at all.
Advertisement
Us Weekly also points out some social media flirting between the two, especially on Twitter, where Adams joked that Hyland should be a bar back on Bachelor in Paradise.
Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017
Of course, we don't have any confirmation that the two are officially a pair, but we will say this — going out for Halloween in a couple's costume is serious commitment. It's time-consuming to craft the costumes, and really makes it public that coupledom is happening.
Meanwhile, this significantly drops the odds that Adams will be the next Bachelor or hopeful Bachelorette suitor again. Hyland, for her part, split up with her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood earlier this year.
Advertisement