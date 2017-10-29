Former Hills star Lauren Conrad is a quintessential California girl. The Laguna Beach native has long played into her west coast aesthetic, and the former reality star's flowy blonde hair is definitely a big part of The Lauren Conrad Look.
While Conrad doesn't always rock long locks (her stylist Kristin Ess famously gave her a cute bob in 2014) she has been keeping her hair post-shoulder length for several years now. Alas, that's all about to change, because according to the fashion designer's Instagram story, Conrad just totally chopped her hair off.
Okay, so, technically, Conrad didn't do the snipping. Though she didn't tag a specific person in her Instagram story — which includes two shots of Conrad's ponytail, before and after the big chop — it's possible that her longtime stylist and pal Ess did the dirty.
"Bye!," captioned Conrad as inches were snipped from her ponytail.
The Halloween queen — who, on Saturday, posted a pic to Instagram of herself dressed up as Frankenstein's monster for the holiday — is hardly the first celebrity to decide to declare "short hair, don't care." Last week, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, who are reuniting for their Bad Moms sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, shared a photo of their "friendship haircuts." Kate Middleton also went shorter this month, with some speculating that her haircut was a clue she had some big news to announce. Meanwhile, Katie Holmes announced that the reason for sporting her new pixie cut was her role in the film Doorman.
We'll have to wait until Conrad posts photos of her fresh new look on Instagram before we can start the trend watch, but the lifestyle blogger may have just given a whole new meaning to California girl hair.
