Megan Fox Says Transformers Was The Low Point In Her Professional Life: "I Really Thought I Was Joan Of Arc"
Megan Fox isn't afraid to talk about what she considers "the low point in [her] career." Apparently, it was a certain Michael Bay franchise.
Fox was let go after the second Transformers movie; in the third installment, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took her place. Now, Fox is opening up to Cosmopolitan U.K. about her departure from the franchise and why she considered herself a martyr of sorts at the time.
As Cosmopolitan explains, Fox's Transformers termination came shortly after she shared some critical remarks about director Michael Bay in a Wonderland interview.
"He wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation," Fox told Wonderland in 2009, referring to Bay. "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."
Fox tells Cosmopolitan that she's learned since then, though.
"That was absolutely the low point of my career," the actress told the magazine. "But without — 'that thing,' I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize — and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."
The actress also recognizes that her statements caused pain for other people, and she's learned from the experience.
"It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth," Fox told Cosmopolitan. "Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."
As E! News points out, it sounds like Fox and Bay have made up since the incident. She starred in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which Bay produced, as well as its 2016 sequel.
