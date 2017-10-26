Given that he's dated several dozen women at once on television, you'd think dating would be a cinch for Ben Higgins. But in reality, he's just as stressed out about it as the rest of us.
Getting back in the saddle after his breakup with his Bachelor season's winner Lauren Bushnell has been rough, he told People.
"It feels weird," he said. "I’m not very good at dating. I’m not used to it! I haven’t dated in three years other than on the show. And for a while, it felt like I was cheating [on Lauren]. Then I realised, this is completely acceptable. There is a switch I had to make. But I really want to find somebody, and I hope in the near future there will be someone to show off."
Advertisement
Ben proposed to Lauren during the Bachelor finale that aired in March 2016, and then the couple went on to star in their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. Their love story didn't end in "happily ever after," though. The couple announced their breakup in May 2017 in a statement to People reading, "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another." Higgins said on his radio show in July that kissing anyone besides Bushnell would be difficult.
In his most recent interview with People, Higgins talked about what went wrong. "There are things I wish we could have confronted early on," he said. "We were trying to navigate our relationship and be partners to each other, and I just don’t think the partnership worked."
While Higgins navigates the ins and outs of modern dating, Bushnell's already found a new beau: real estate investor Devin Antin. "She’s moved on," said Ben. "I want to respect that."
Advertisement