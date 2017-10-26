It's Your Girl Hello Kitty Back At It With Another Collaboration

Kitty, meet High Street: ASOS is the latest fashion brand to offer a cutesy collaboration with the beloved Sanrio cat. In case you've missed it, Hello Kitty's been notoriously making the fashion industry rounds, working with the likes of Nylon, ColourPop, Lazy Oaf, and more. And each new endeavor seems to up the ante on just how cool the cat can get. The ASOS x Hello Kitty collection spans across 40 products that are half-streetwear, half-holiday gifting-friendly: From a colorblocked crewneck sweatshirt to a sequined party dress, you're going to want to grab an item for yourself and a friend.
While the collection is made up of classics from both brands — oversized tees and popular trends from ASOS, and Hello Kitty's iconic bow and primary colour scheme — the real stand-out star is the exclusive "dabbing Hello Kitty" logo. We're still mulling over our opinions on the emphasis of this year-old trend, but we'll admit: seeing a miniature version of such a pure and nostalgic character dabbing on a pair of socks is kind-of adorable.
For a look at the pieces you can shop on the site starting today — and a peek at the upcoming drops — click ahead. Dabbing kitty aside, you'll still freak out a little at how good this offering is. Dibs on that velvet pajama set!