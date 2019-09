It's Your Girl Hello Kitty Back At It With Another Collaboration

Kitty, meet High Street: ASOS is the latest fashion brand to offer a cutesy collaboration with the beloved Sanrio cat. In case you've missed it, Hello Kitty's been notoriously making the fashion industry rounds, working with the likes of Nylon Lazy Oaf , and more. And each new endeavor seems to up the ante on just how cool the cat can get. The ASOS x Hello Kitty collection spans across 40 products that are half-streetwear, half-holiday gifting-friendly: From a colorblocked crewneck sweatshirt to a sequined party dress, you're going to want to grab an item for yourself and a friend.