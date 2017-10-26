Mandy Moore's family isn't a cookie cutter one, and she wouldn't have it any other way.
The This Is Us star spoke with People about her experience growing up, saying her family is "extraordinarily close." Moore's mother left her father for a woman, and her two brothers are both gay. Moore said to People that she feels "protectiveness" over her family when she hears about intolerance.
"I feel a certain amount of protectiveness," Moore told People. "I definitely won't stand for that. But I feel like we're at a time in our culture when we're able to have a much more open dialogue. I'm encouraged and excited that eventually we're going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won't factor in anymore. I think we're inching closer to that."
She also dismissed any notion that she wasn't happy with her mother. Moore was 23 when her parents split up.
"Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love," Moore said to People. "If anyone can find love, I support it. I salute you, and I celebrate that."
This isn't the first time Moore has opened up about her family history. In an interview with Byrdie last December, Moore said that her family is "the least traditional."
"My parents loved each other; they did an incredible job raising all of us," Moore told Byrdie at the time. She also revealed that her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Adams when she was 24 was her attempt to create her "own kind of normalcy."
"Then I learned that that wasn't going to be the fruitful experience I wanted it to be," Moore told Byrdie. It looks like things have changed quite a bit for Moore since then, though — she's happily engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, and it sounds like her family couldn't be closer.
