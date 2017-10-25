Why Will & Grace Isn't Just Important To The LGBTQ Community

"The thing about my curls is there was this marriage between my texture and the fact that my character was a proud Jewish woman," Messing says. "That was very meaningful for a lot of people, and it was important for me, too, when we started Will & Grace, that we were clear that Grace was Jewish. That’s why they added the fact that I went to Camp Ramah and referenced my Bat Mitzvah. Because growing up, I didn’t have anyone on television who looked like me. So, for the longest time, I didn’t think I could be an actress because I didn’t think I was the 'right' kind of pretty. It was only when I saw the movie Dirty Dancing that I thought, 'Oh my gosh, maybe there is a place for me.'"