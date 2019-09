Hilton was spotted wearing a long, dark wig out and about over the summer, but while that makeover was clearly the sort of thing she could remove and hand off to her assistant at the end of the day, this new " bronde " colour seems like the real deal. What's even stranger about the change isn't just that we never thought we'd ever see Paris Hilton go brunette — it's that she now actually looks less like a comic-book iteration of the Overindulged Rich Girl character and more like a regular person in the real world... who also occasionally appears in fashion shows dressed as a human bow. Never change, Paris. Never change.