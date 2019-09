Too often, movies and TV often serve up the trope of the shy nerdy loner who, in a clumsy attempt to win over the girl of his dreams, ends up harassing her. The Big Bang Theory, essentially the most popular show in America, is a prime example of this concealed misogyny . Just try to count how many times Penny tells Leonard she’s not into him before she finally gives in. In the context of the rom-com, this “don’t take no for an answer” attitude is framed in a positive way. At the end, the hero is rewarded for his persistence with a woman’s love. But in reality, it’s a dangerous idea that suggests that women who say no are really just playing hard to get — run after them long enough and you’ll get what you want.