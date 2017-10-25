We're Obsessed With This Lesbian Bridal Magazine

In the two years since the Supreme Court made gay marriage legal nationwide, there's been an increase in same-sex weddings. But resources like wedding and bridal magazines haven't kept up with the times and that's why we love Dancing With Her, a new lesbian bridal magazine inspired by one couple's wedding planning experience.
Tara Baker and Arlia Hassell told The Huffington Post that when they decided to tie the knot, they were "left feeling underrepresented" when it was time to search for wedding inspiration. So the couple took matters into their own hands and launched the Dancing With Her magazine and website, complete with an Instagram account that will make you swoon.
Dancing With Her's website provides a wealth of resources for women planning their weddings, such as Baker and Hassell's favourite vendors both in the U.S. and Australia and a "Real Stories" section that includes photos and stories from couples' weddings and engagements.
"Dancing With Her is a wedding magazine that celebrates women in love," its website reads. "It also offers an online space where women can be inspired with real stories of love and weddings, a journal to get you on the right track in your wedding planning journey and a directory of our favourite vendors across Australia and the U.S.A."
The venture is based in Australia, so the 100-page print magazine costs around £22 including international shipping.
"Dancing With Her isn’t just another wedding magazine. Sure, it is stories of love and celebration, but it’s diverse and it’s something that LGBTQ+ women can relate to. It breaks the heteronormative stereotypes that are so prevalent in media across the world," Baker told The Huffington Post. "Sure, we might not have marriage equality in Australia or many other countries around the world just yet, but couples of all sexualities are rightly choosing to celebrate their love in the way of a wedding, and that deserves to be celebrated and represented."
