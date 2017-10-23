If none of this seems fair, it’s because it’s not. There is obviously a sexist, racist double standard in our culture that has called for Jackson to be vilified while the white dude is forgiven. And this is where Beyoncé comes in. She, too, caused controversy when she stole the show as a featured performer at the 2016 Super Bowl alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. For her performance of “Formation” — a loaded song whose video acknowledged Black Lives Matter with slogans like “stop shooting us” — she and her dancers donned costumes reminiscent of the Black Panther Party’s militant uniforms. Conservatives were triggered by what they said was an attack on police, while supporters appreciated that Queen Bey used the platform to promote a broader message. Either way, there is no denying the political undertones of Bey’s performance. When Lady Gaga followed up as the headliner for the 2017 Super Bowl, the conversation surrounding her performance was whether or not she creatively made a statement as well. Clearly, Beyoncé had set a precedent that viewers and commentators were eager to follow.