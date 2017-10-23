Ewan McGregor Officially Separates From Wife Of 22 Years

Ewan McGregor has made it official. After speculation that he and his wife, Eve Mavrakis, have been separated since May, a source close to the actor confirmed the news after British tabloid The Sun published photographs of him and his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead kissing.
People reports that McGregor and Mavrakis chose to keep their separation private, but after the photos surfaced, a source told the magazine that the two felt the need to clear any confusion. Both McGregor and Mavrakis have been seen (on social media and out in the real world) without their wedding rings, which added additional ammunition to tabloids' whispers.
The Cut adds that Winstead also separated from her husband, Riley Stearns, back in May, though she took the news cycle in her own hands and announced the split via a now-removed Instagram.
"We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley," she wrote.
McGregor met Mavrakis on the set of the 1995 courtroom drama Kavanagh QC. The Los Angeles-based couple has four daughters together, two of which they adopted from Mongolia, and have not commented on who will retain custody of their younger children.
Winstead has not released an official statement on the matter and McGregor's representatives didn't offer People any additional information on what will happen moving forward. The two actors worked together in this year's season of FX's Fargo. Back in February, Winstead posted a happy snapshot with McGregor set against an appropriately snowy backdrop.
