Is This Why People Of Colour Are Silent About Weinstein?

Hollywood has been divided into three camps. There are the lost souls who stand by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of his sexual misconduct scandal, the actors and industry insiders who have spoken out against him, and the group of people who have said nothing. There is something particularly notable about the first two groups: most of the people who have spoken out in an official capacity, regardless of whose side they’re on, have been white. With the exceptions of the Obamas, who are celebrities in their own right, no people of colour have released formal statements condemning the film mogul. Black celebs like Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield have thrown shots on Twitter but other than that, the conversation has been dominated by whiteness.