Watch Ellen DeGeneres React To A Viral Makeup Artist

Yoon, who lives in Seoul, traveled to the states this week to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On stage, she wore a dizzying makeup look with four extra eyes and two extra lips painted on her forehead and cheeks. The amount of detail and intricacy in the design made it look like her face had popped out of an IRL funhouse mirror. "I'm not sure where to look," said DeGeneres, speaking for all of us.