Beyoncé Was Almost In Beauty & The Beast

I'm about to share some truly disturbing news with you: Beyoncé was offered a role in the Beauty and the Beast remake, and it wasn't Belle. Alarming, I know.
According to Marie Claire, the film's director, Bill Condon, tried, and failed, to get Bey to portray the — get ready for it — feather duster, Plumette.
What's even more upsetting is that Condon had first-hand experience seeing how incredible Beyoncé is in front of the camera since the two worked together on Dream Girls in 2006 and still thought "hmmm, dust collector sounds right for our collective Queen."
In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Condon recalled that despite his efforts to persuade her, "it wasn't a big enough part."
Advertisement
"She would have been a good feather duster," he added.
Look, this isn't a diss against Emma Watson, whom I admire dearly, but when given the choice between literally anyone and BEYONCÉ for a role, you go with Beyoncé every. single. time.
For a moment, imagine her silky vocals and smooth vibrato on the film's title track. Picture her twirling in that golden yellow ballgown with rose petals falling all around her. It would have been the definition of magical.
Don't get me wrong, Plumette is badass. Not many feather dusters can be, well, sexy. And actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw ultimately crushed it in the role. It just wasn't the part for Bey.
Thankfully, Disney has an opportunity to get things right with another classic remake. According to Marie Claire, Bey is reportedly still in talks to play Nala in the upcoming live-action production of The Lion King and may be producing the soundtrack. Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, and Beyoncé could ultimately turn down the role. After all, she does kind of have her hands full with taking care of three children.
Advertisement