How To Be A Male Ally To Survivors Of Sexual Assault & Harassment

Last night, a man I follow on Twitter sent me a DM. He asked how men could lift up survivors like me who are voicing their stories of sexual harassment, violence, and rape. He also asked if he was burdening me with the question. I didn’t feel burdened, but I was grateful that he asked. There were other points in my life when I might have felt differently. In speaking with him, I recognised the deep paralysis some men feel when it comes to how best to support and advocate for survivors.